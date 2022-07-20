The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Macenmist Farm truffles to be used in a degustation dinner at Parliament House

By Coquohalla Connor
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truffle farmer Barbara Hill and Parliament House executive chef David Learmonth with truffle dog Tawdiffu at Macenmist Farm. Picture: James Croucher

We're walking through the hazel bushes and oak trees, following Tawdiffu the Lagotto as she chases a scent on the breeze, tail wagging. There's a distant, insistent mooing echoing off the small hills behind us, and then, Tawdiffu freezes nose pointed down to the base of a hazelnut bush.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.