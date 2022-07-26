The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Robodebt Royal Commission will rebuild trust and allow expanded MyGov progress, Bill Shorten says

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Government services minister Bill Shorten hopes a Royal Commission into robodebt will win back the public's trust, describing the program as "a woefully unlawful experiment on vulnerable people".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.