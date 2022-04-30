The Canberra Times
Robodebt problem 'has been addressed', no need for inquiry: Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated April 30 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is campaigning in Tasmania. Picture: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed there is no need for more inquiries into the controversial robodebt scheme and accused the opposition of hypocrisy for calling a royal commission.

