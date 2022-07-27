Apart from the ceremonial atavisms - MPs swearing allegiance to the Queen, her heirs and successors, the vice-regal honour guard and address to both houses, the dragging of Milton Dick to the Speaker's chair - there was a sense of movement after a decade of ossification. But there was also a reminder of the old politics which hovers in the shadows. Crossbencher Bob Katter, the "father of the House" after three decades in Parliament, was as combative as ever, vowing to use all his reserves of political cunning to get what he wants - dams, dams, dams. Over on the opposition benches, there were very few masks, despite advice to wear them in indoor spaces, while on the government side there were plenty. A foolish oversight or a political statement? Who knows?

