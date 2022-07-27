This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Aristotle's famous statement, delivered to the Lyceum in Athens three centuries before the birth of Christ, has currency now. "For one swallow does not make a spring, nor does one day; nor, similarly, does one day or a short time make us blessed and happy." For all the good feelings circulating around the opening of the 47th Parliament yesterday, Aristotle's words sound a note of caution to all those who took part and for the rest of us who watched and might be gushing.
There was no doubt the sense of a new beginning. Assembled here was the most diverse gathering of parliamentarians we have seen. More women than ever. More First Nations people, more Muslims. There was talk from the PM about unity. Talk from the Climate Change and Energy Minister of a sensible government of grown-ups too. The Greens appeared a little more positive about the first piece of legislation to be put to Parliament, the climate bill. Curtin MP Kate Chaney, one of the teals taking her place in the new-look House of Reps, was also upbeat, confident climate action would be legislated.
Apart from the ceremonial atavisms - MPs swearing allegiance to the Queen, her heirs and successors, the vice-regal honour guard and address to both houses, the dragging of Milton Dick to the Speaker's chair - there was a sense of movement after a decade of ossification. But there was also a reminder of the old politics which hovers in the shadows. Crossbencher Bob Katter, the "father of the House" after three decades in Parliament, was as combative as ever, vowing to use all his reserves of political cunning to get what he wants - dams, dams, dams. Over on the opposition benches, there were very few masks, despite advice to wear them in indoor spaces, while on the government side there were plenty. A foolish oversight or a political statement? Who knows?
Overall, though, the day was one of optimism. But we should remember it was only one day, one swallow. There are storm clouds on the horizon. Inflation figures are out today and they're expected to be the worst in 32 years. Tomorrow, Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers his economic statement. It won't be good news and will burst the feel-good bubble over the opening of the new Parliament with a prick of sharp reality. And next Tuesday, the Reserve Bank will lift interest rates again. The question is, by how much?
One thing that should give us heart amid all the grim news is the energy the new government brings to the new Parliament. It intends to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in this first two-week session.
With the ceremonial stuff out of the way, the Parliament gets down to business today. Two months after the election, it's not a moment too soon.
- The newly-installed 32nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, has promised impartiality, an open door and a commitment to ensuring that Parliament House is a safe workplace. The Queensland Labor member for Oxley easily won a secret ballot yesterday ahead of the Coalition candidate and most recent speaker, Andrew Wallace, 92 to 56.
- A magistrate has shut down the alleged "ringleader" of the anti-government protest group accused of setting fire to Old Parliament House, refusing to engage with the man's questions about "the origin of power". Magistrate James Lawton committed Bruce Shillingsworth jnr, 30, to the ACT Supreme Court for trial.
- A new detection of varroa mite has been confirmed near Nana Glen north-west of Coffs Harbour on NSW's North Coast, leading to another set of biosecurity zones. The infested hives were located at a property that sits outside of the existing zones and it brings the total number of infested premises to 43.
YOU SAID IT: You had plenty to say about the PM's election day announcement of the interception of an asylum seeker boat.
David wanted questions answered: "The clumsy attempt to influence votes on election day wasn't likely to have had any substantial effect on the election, but it's far from a storm in a teacup. It's more a can of worms. The timing of the departure from Sri Lanka was far too convenient. There are said to have been two boats. One was intercepted in Sri Lankan waters, possibly for show. Loading of the boats was reportedly supervised by Sri Lankan authorities. What inducements were offered for those boats to be sent and by whom?"
Rosa didn't think the stunt would have changed votes: "Nothing would have affected the way people voted on election day; they were fed up, we were all fed up. I don't care what happens to Scott Morrison; I'd just like to see justice done for the immeasurable harm he caused Australia."
Heather had a message for Scott Morrison: "It's time you packed your bags, grabbed your massive taxpayer-funded payout and disappeared from the public spotlight! Continue your training to become a carpetbagger preacher in your controversial church. At least you will have an adoring mob of believers to deliver your wise words to. Goodbye, good riddance." Ouch!
Felix said the stunt insulted the electorate's intelligence: "I doubt the announcement had that much practical impact but it was a shameful misuse of government power and the Coalition owes the whole nation an apology for assuming we would be so shallow, selfish and stupid."
Daniel said Morrison should never have got the top job in the first place: "Having been sacked from his job at Tourism Australia, he should never have even been considered for election. There is a book awaiting writing as to how he kept falling upwards until the Australian electorate finally and bloody belatedly got wise to him."
Mark thought the fuss about the release of operational information was unwarranted: "Definitely a storm in a teacup ... entirely legit for a government to bring this to the attention of the public, whether it's an election or not. That's the government's role!"
David saw it differently: "Not only was it a break in normal protocols, it was blatant electioneering by what was then a caretaker PM on election day. Morrison is absolutely craven with no moral compass other than the one which leads to his church. Yes, he is embarrassing and he should go."
Ian said Morrison broke trust with the Australian people and should resign from politics: "The protocol of not reporting 'on water' matters was established by Morrison and he broke it for political gain. But when a report on the state of the environment was handed down, there were no text messages and the report was buried for political gain. With such hypocrisy at the highest level, Morrison broke the trust of the Australian people in his position and he needs to resign immediately."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
