Can the coffee and other budget hacks to overcome rate rise pain

Life's little luxury of a takeaway morning coffee may have to go by the wayside as mortgage holders get ready for the next wave of interest rate rises.
We've calculated just how much the median mortgage in regional Australia is predicted to rise by the end of the year - and just how much that adds up in takeaway coffees. And for caffeine lovers it's not pretty.
Advertisement
Assuming the cash rate reaches 3.1 per cent by the end of 2022, it would take a huge 177 takeaway coffees per month - 2.9 each per day for a couple - to cover the extra cost for variable mortgage holders in Canberra.
This shocking figure is based on someone with a loan of $750,054 per cent of the current median house price for Canberra of $937,568.
The hike in interest rate is based on Westpac's forecast of the official interest rate rising 1.35 per cent to 3.1 per cent by December 2022 and that full rate increase being passed on by banks, resulting in a variable mortgage rate of 5.8 per cent.
Luckily for those who rely on a morning macchiato, there's other ways to stay in the (long) black.
Finance guru and Canstar's editor-at-large Effie Zahos has seven easy tips for homeowners looking to clean up their budget.
Staying on top of your mortgage is the best way to, well, stay on top of your mortgage.
It's worth checking to see if you can snag a better deal, especially if your loan has rolled over or is near completion.
EZ says: You've got to make sure 'am I still on a good deal?' The cheapest [variable rate] on Canstar's database is 2.49 per cent - if the average is 3.85 you'll find an automatic saving of around $445 per month on a $600,000 loan.
How many streaming services is too many?
According to Canstar Blue, the average Australian household has three or four subscription streaming services.
By cutting out just one per year you could add about 30 coffees back into the budget.
EZ says: Play the game. Watch what you want, then unsubscribe and sign up somewhere else. Use the free trial periods. It doesn't cost anything to swap and change.
Groceries are essential but $12 lettuces are a luxury.
Shopping at fresh food markets and stocking up on 'specials' at the supermarket are easy ways to save.
EZ says: There are so many comparison apps to help you at the grocery stores which is amazing. If you're shopping online use filters to sort by unit pricing ... sometimes you think big is better, but not nececeasarily.
Do you have a car you never use chewing up money on insurance, petrol or depreciation?
Selling items you don't use is easy money, and they'll almost certainly be worth more now than in a year's time.
Advertisement
EZ says: The second hand economy is doing extremely well. Look around your house - I always say you should be able to find 10 items in your home you can sell.
If you have a ute and the will to lift heavy objects you're a millionaire waiting to happen on Airtasker.
Removalists, handymen, cleaners and lawn mowers are all in high demand, and a spare room in your house could be an ideal income opportunity in a tight rental market.
EZ says: The number of people listing tasks on Airtasker has exploded - have a look at what skillset you have and what income you could earn from it.
Entertainment and luxury items can be the easiest spendings to shed.
The combined cost of small one-off expenses such as food delivery, bottled water or a trip to the movies quickly add up in a budget.
Advertisement
EZ says: Discretionary spending is the biggest killer when it comes to your budget. Little household bills collectively can have a big impact.
Are you getting the best deal on household bills like insurance, internet or phone plans?
Taking the time to search out the best-value providers can free up space in the budget.
EZ says: Swapping and saving on your regular bills can bring you in about $600 a month - that's some much-needed money to be redirected to your home loan.
Hamish Geale is a Newcastle-based reporter with ACM's national property team. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for six years and has a passion for regional communities. A recent home buyer in Newcastle, he has a keen interest and practical experience in how first home buyers can enter the market. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a Newcastle-based reporter with ACM's national property team. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for six years and has a passion for regional communities. A recent home buyer in Newcastle, he has a keen interest and practical experience in how first home buyers can enter the market. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.