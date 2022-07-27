The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Canberra taxi driver Rahul jailed by ACT Magistrates Court for groping passenger

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:25am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rahul outside court late last year, when he told a reporter to "take my dick photos". Picture: Blake Foden

A magistrate has repeatedly ordered a whimpering former Canberra taxi driver to be quiet while jailing the "self-interested" offender over what he described as the "unpleasant groping" of a passenger.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.