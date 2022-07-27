Winning question time is a different game in the new Parliament.
There are new rules - mostly unwritten - to the made-for-television parliamentary spectacle beamed to lounge rooms across the nation.
Labor admitted as much after it won government, acknowledging voters had demanded a new way of doing politics with the election result in May.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised that, in this term, he would change the way politics was done for a conflict-weary nation. In his victory speech, he pledged to run an orderly government.
So it was a surprise to see the new Prime Minister walk straight into the very first trap laid for him by the opposition in the very first question time of the new Parliament on Wednesday.
He committed what is shaping up to be a fundamental faux pas in the new era, and lost his cool.
Mr Albanese raised his voice in response to a question from deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley about a CFMMEU official accused of verbally abusing and making physical contact with a woman. Did the Prime Minister believe the building and construction watchdog making the allegation was a waste of money, Ms Ley asked?
Implied in the question, Mr Albanese said, was that he didn't believe that such alleged behaviour was serious.
"That is precisely what I was asked. And my answer was, where someone commits a crime they should be charged with a crime of assault, if they commit assault," he yelled.
Opposition MPs - Mr Dutton included - took advantage of the outburst, waving him down with both hands, calling for Mr Albanese to calm down. He had taken the bait.
In hindsight, the opposition leader had started laying the trap with his first question for the Prime Minister. The argument behind it seemed a long bow. Labor, Mr Dutton claimed, was siding with the CFMMEU despite the union advocating policies he said would drive up housing and building prices.
Then came the one-line attack for the TV news grabs, repeated from the opposition benches for the next hour of question time: "Why is Labor making a bad situation worse?"
Not the sharpest of lines or arguments. But the opposition peppered Labor with the questions, and the tactic, as it turned out, caught out Mr Albanese. He became the shouty one - Mr Dutton didn't raise his voice.
Nor did Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Defence Minister Richard Marles, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor, and Education Minister Jason Clare in answering other questions. The demeanour of the senior government members was one of calm authority, the intended message being that the grown-ups were back in charge.
Mr Albanese earlier moved quick to diminish his opponent across the table, in response to Mr Dutton's opening question. At first the Prime Minister seemed magnanimous. For anyone watching, there was the brief flicker of hope that this Parliament might, indeed, be a gentler one.
"Thanks very much the leader of the opposition for the question. I congratulate him on his election as leader of the Liberal party," he began. So far, so nice.
"I wish you well, as leader of the opposition I hope he stays there for a very, very long time," was his sharp finish, drawing the laughter of the Labor benches.
One onlooker was not impressed by the ensuing to-and-fro, at least. Independent MP Monique Ryan later told ABC News she was surprised by the tone of the first question time - particularly the interjections flying across the chamber between government and opposition benches.
Did anyone tell these MPs that voters wanted something different?
Outside the crossbench, it looked like no one got the memo.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
