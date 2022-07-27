The Canberra Times

United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Geraldine Brooks reunite at Canberra meet-the-author event

By Megan Doherty
July 27 2022 - 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and author Geraldine Brooks in Canberra on Tuesday night. Picture: Supplied

Canberra is a long way from Martha's Vineyard but two friends who have spent many a summer there and who happen to be the United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks, met up in the national capital on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.