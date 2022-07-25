The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'One of the most important days of my life': Caroline Kennedy begins role as US ambassador to Australia

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy at the US Embassy in Canberra. Picture: Karleen Minney

New United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy has said she regarded her first day in the role as one of the most important in her life, as she officially assumed the critical diplomatic post in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.