As sitting week of the 47th parliament continues, Treasurer Jim Chalmers gave a major speech laying out the scale of challenges confronting Australia's economy.
Inflation is expected to peak at 7.75 per cent to then subside next year. Latest figures revealed the annual inflation had soared to 6.1 per cent as prices continue to surge for fuel, food and housing.
Advertisement
The pre-election forecasted peak was 4.25 per cent, making the current 6.1 per cent figure well above the original projection.
"Australians are paying a hefty price for a wasted decade," Dr Chalmers said.
"There is no use tiptoeing around the pressure that people are under.
"Nine years of mess cannot be cleaned up in nine weeks. It will take time."
If the legislation passes, the changes to employment law would allow any Australian worker, including casuals, to access 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave which would start from February 2023.
"I wish the starting date was years ago rather than next year," Employment Minister Tony Burke said.
"This bill is a result of the tireless efforts of frontline workers, unions and gender equity advocates who have been campaigning for this entitlement for close to 15 years."
In the world of viruses, foot and mouth disease continues to loom, as the agricultural industry is under severe threat if the disease breaks out.
"The messages to travellers entering Australia from Bali about the risks of Foot and Mouth Disease, the severity of the situation, and the actions they must take to keep our country safe, must be much more clear," Ms Haines said.
"There is always more that can be done, not just on our borders, but on the ground in Australia."
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.