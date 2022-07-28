The Canberra Times

Caroline Kennedy commemorates Australian WWII veterans who rescued John F. Kennedy

By Sarah Basford Canales
July 28 2022 - 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy alongside Coastwatcher family members, Eve Ash and Tom Burrowes, at the Australian War Memorial on Wednesday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Caroline Kennedy's schedule for her first week down under has been far from blank.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.