Former Canberra Foot & Thai director Colin Elvin has appeal bid refused after Federal Court found workplace law breaches

By Toby Vue
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Colin Kenneth Elvin, the former owner of Foot & Thai Massage in Canberra, exiting the Federal Court during a hearing in September 2021. Picture: Jamila Toderas

The former director of a massage parlour who was slammed as dishonest after his operation underpaid workers, previously estimated to be $1.1 million, and left them in fear from his kill threats has been refused more time and leave to file an appeal.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

