Four more people have died with COVID in the ACT, one of them a man in his 30s.
"ACT Health has been notified of four deaths - a man in his 30s, a woman in her 90s, and two men in their 90s, with COVID-19," a statement said.
Advertisement
"ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time."
This takes the number of lives lost in Canberra since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 106.
But the number of new cases continues to fall. There were 498 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night, taking the seven-day rolling average from 642 to 605.
In recent days, there have been around 500 new cases a day. A week ago, it was around 600 to 700.
On the latest figures, there were 3413 active cases on Monday, with 146 in hospital. Of those in hospital, four were in intensive care, including three on a ventilator. That compares with five in intensive care, one of whom was being ventilated in the previous report.
Of the 498 new cases, 230 were detected by the PCR test and 268 by the rapid test. Since March, 2020, there have been 196,098 cases detected in the ACT.
Concession card holders can npow collect free rapid tests from their local ACT library.
However, people with COVID-19 symptoms should collect a RAT from the Garran Surge Centre or get a PCR test.
Acting Minister for Health Chris Steel said Canberrans can collect up to three RATs for each person listed on their concession card.
"It is very important that people who need to take a COVID-19 test can have easy and affordable access to one," Mr Steel said.
"This is especially true for Canberrans who are on a concession card, many of whom are also at a higher risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19.
"Libraries are conveniently located across Canberra and we are very grateful for their assistance in distributing these tests to concession card holders."
People attending ACT libraries are encouraged to wear a mask and physically distance as much as possible while inside the facilities.
"Do not come to an ACT library if you have any symptoms - you should instead attend a COVID-19 testing centre," Minister Steel said.
Advertisement
"Getting tested for COVID-19 is extremely important. By registering your positive RAT you can be linked into other services including the COVID Care@Home program and access to antiviral treatments."
Two public schools have sent some cohorts home due to a lack of staff.
Three classes from Black Mountain School and preschool to year 2 at Franklin School will be learning from home for the rest of this week.
On Monday, the state of emergency was extended in the ACT. The government renewed the Public Health Emergency Declaration until September 30 "to allow the chief health officer to continue to take all necessary actions to reduce the threats to public health from COVID-19".
Advertisement
The authorities said this was because of the uncertainty of the "current epidemiological situation".
"While there is some positive news that new cases are now averaging less than 1000 per day, this level of community transmission still poses a risk to community members, particularly those who are more at risk of severe outcomes, including older Canberrans and people with underlying health conditions," Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.
"I'd like to thank Canberra businesses, workers and the community for their ongoing support over the winter months as the health care system dealt with COVID, influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the community."
She said that the situation should ease when winter is over.
"It is still important for Canberrans to continue practising COVID-smart behaviours to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 in the community.
"This includes getting tested and staying home when you are sick, being up to date with your vaccinations, wearing a mask indoors where you can't physically distance, and maintaining good hand hygiene."
Advertisement
The age breakdown of new cases on Monday was:
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.