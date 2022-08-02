The Raiders will welcome back Jordan Rapana from suspension for their round 21 game against the top-of-the-table Penrith Panthers on Saturday.
Rapana returns in time for the highly-anticipated late afternoon clash expected to be played in front of a bumper crowd at Canberra Stadium.
"It's a big bonus for us with Rapa's yardage and carries and the way he runs the football - he's just freakish," Raiders teammate Nick Cotric said of Rapana.
"You never know what he's going to do next, so it's a big plus for us."
Youngster Albert Hopoate will make way for the veteran winger after a solid showing over the past two games.
The side is otherwise unchanged from their superb performance against the Gold Coast Titans last week where they scored season-high points.
Forward Corey Horsburgh was limited in training on Tuesday, and winger James Schiller's ankle is in better shape but he is only coming out of COVID isolation later this week.
The Panthers confirmed that half Sean O'Sullivan and five-eighth Jaeman Salmon will take the lead the way for the visitors, in place of Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
Luai is still in a race to recover from an MCL injury before finals, while Cleary was given a five-game suspension for a dangerous throw on Parramatta's Dylan Brown last week.
Penrith's Mitch Kenny is back on the bench after overcoming a knee issue, while Stephen Crichton is cleared to play again having missed last week due to a gruesome ear injury.
The Raiders are riding a three-game winning streak, but aren't expecting the reigning premiers to be walkovers without the NSW Blues playmaking duo.
"Penrith have shown for last two and a half years that they've got depth," Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty said.
"All their juniors have come through the same system, and they've played a lot of footy together, so we've definitely got our work cut out for us this week."
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is wary of the Raiders and said he expects a "tough assignment" on the weekend.
Cleary had full faith in O'Sullivan to take the reins in his son's place, and Canberra aren't underestimating the back-up half either.
"Nathan and Jarome are a big loss for them, but they've rolled out so many different players in different positions and still get the win," Fogarty said.
"It's a big focus for us to worry about ourselves and just put our best foot forward on Saturday.
"Winger to winger [they're a threat]. Jarome and Nathan and Isaah Yeo get a lot of credit, but I think someone like Taylan May on the wing, in his first year, and he's probably pretty much played every game. Then there's Brian [To'o] and Stephen Crichton there in the centres, and they've just got so many good players across the park.
"If we focus on one person, then we're going to lose. We've got to try and keep ourselves in the right headspace and worry about us, but also identify who their threats are."
In the Raiders halves, the combination between Fogarty and five-eighth Jack Wighton has been going from strength to strength.
The stability in their spine has finally allowed Canberra to deliver some consistency, however Fogarty is aware there is still room for improvement.
"I probably wouldn't say it's been 'great' to be honest," Fogarty said. "We're definitely not a finished product and we don't want to be. We always want to be looking at things that we can get better at and now we're heading in the right direction.
"But things that we can get better at is just linking up a little bit more."
Fogarty was critical of himself and believes he can do more to support Wighton in directing traffic, which in turn he believes will bring out better play from the pair.
"I just need to take a little bit more ownership and let Jacko play his style of footy," the half said. "The last couple of weeks he's really stood up. If I can just be a bit more accountable myself and take a bit more leadership then that's a little bit of weight of Jacko's shoulders.
"Everyone knows how good of a player he is when he's just being a big, bubbly kid... when he's smiling and having fun. That's when everyone sees the best of Jacko."
Wighton was doing backflips in the change rooms following Canberra's big win over the Titans, highlighting the positive atmosphere currently in the team.
If they keep their strong form for the remaining games of the year, a finals berth should be on the cards.
"We've put ourselves in a good position now and I think the best part about that is the future is up to us," Fogarty said. "Hopefully we can keep this nice little roll going."
NRL ROUND 21
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium, 5.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Emre Guler, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Ata Mariota 20. Matt Frawley 21. Corey Horsburgh 22. Semi Valemei.
Panthers squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Taylan May, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jaeman Salmon, 7. Sean O'Sullivan, 8. Moses Leota, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Mitch Kenny, 15. Scott Sorensen, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Charlie Staines.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
