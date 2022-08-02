Ready for some laughs?
Comedian Tommy Little has announced a one-night-only show in Canberra, on Saturday, October 15, at the Canberra Theatre Centre at 8pm.
His latest stand-up show is all about the laidback and irreverent humour that has won him fans on The Project and as one half of Hit Network's Carrie & Tommy radio show. Nothing is off limits, bringing his outrageous tales to life.
Tickets are at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or by calling 6275 2700 or from the box office in Civic Square.
