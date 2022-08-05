Women don't start wars or destroy the planet. We should follow their lead

All of the great wars of recent centuries, on the other hand, were started either by male monarchs, dictators or by male-dominated governments. A fine search of history may unearth a few cases of military aggression by women - but almost always in response to oppression by a hostile male power. While women do not lack military skill, unlike males they appear to grasp that confrontation may often be resolved by means other than the mass sacrifice of both soldiers and civilians.

