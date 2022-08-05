You're heading down Adelaide Avenue and you hear some spacious, enigmatic tunes.
The crisp voice of indie New Zealand rocker Aldous Harding is blowing through the air from a famous Deakin abode.
DJ Albo has finally set up a turntable at the Lodge, and is testing vinyl records gifted to him by fellow New Zealand disk jockey Jacinda Ardern.
While the muso daylights as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to pay the bills, it's the nights spinning bangers with dog Toto that he really comes alive.
"I've set up a vinyl player at the Lodge and that is a good thing," he told ABC Radio on Friday.
"It's added to the ambience at The Lodge. And the good news is that you're at a little bit of a distance from neighbours. So when appropriate, you can turn it up loud."
Mr Albanese's new sound system is a sign the new prime minister is settling into life based in Canberra after committing to living in The Lodge.
While former Coalition PMs opted to stay cloistered in Sydney's Kirribilli House, Mr Albanese decided to bring some Newtown to south Canberra.
Mr Albanese will be holidaying in Australia from next week, leaving deputy Richard Marles in his place.
And while this masthead has been sworn to secrecy on the exact details of his itinerary, we can expect DJ Albo to revisit his Rage set - memorialised on this Spotify playlist.
Billy Bragg, Midnight Oil, The Killer and Nirvana - perfect for an Aussie road trip.
Although they do sound better on vinyl.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
