The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, or DJ Albo, keeps NZ PM Jacinda Ardern gift at Lodge

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Jacinda Ardern Facebook

You're heading down Adelaide Avenue and you hear some spacious, enigmatic tunes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.