The central character and first-person narrator is Parker, a 24-year-old music student in Sydney. He tells the story in the present tense, going back to an incident when he is nine and is in a car accident in which his mother is seriously injured. She blames him for distracting her and the two of them begin a series of rows during which he calls her a "stupid f---ing bitch" and she tells him that there are times when she wishes she could go back in time to kill him when he was six months old.