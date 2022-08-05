The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Climate bill leaves Coalition out in the cold

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to independents shortly before the government's climate bill was passed in the House of Representatives. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Perhaps not since the marriage equality vote has the passage of a bill in the House of Representatives carried such a combination of substantive and symbolic import as the Albanese government's climate legislation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.