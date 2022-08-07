Proud dads styled their daughter's hair in plaits, ponytails and buns on Saturday at a special workshop at the Dirty Chops salon in Pialligo, which was adorable as well as, at times, emotional.
Dirty Chops owner Dave Edwards hosts the popular workshops to give dads some insider tips on doing their daughter's hair, but also just to give dad and daughter some one-on-one time.
Advertisement
Mark McDonald, of Googong, attended the workshop with his twin daughters Eden and Sienna, six, on what was his 57th birthday.
He became a little overwhelmed as he explained why he wanted to attend the workshop.
"It's my birthday so we thought it would be great to do that and also these little girls took us 18 years to get, so I try to spend as much time as I can with them," Mr McDonald said.
The girls thought he did a pretty good job too.
"They're fancy!" they reckoned, as they showed off the plaits dad did for them.
That's music to the ears of Dave Edwards, who holds a laidback workshop (a beer for the dads, fruitbox for the girls) but loves to see the dads and daughters connect.
"The daddy-daughter sessions, I wanted to do those so that other men would feel comfortable doing things that they aren't normally given the responsibility to do," he said.
"Things that a lot of men maybe feel uncomfortable about or they're not taught or they don't speak up about it. It gives them the opportunity to do it and bond with their daughters and feel more involved in their daughter's and children's lives.
"I was a former military spouse and I would be for extended periods, up to a year, at home alone with my two children and I needed to do a lot of these things. So I did them myself and I wanted to help other blokes do the same.''
Nick Longney, of Burra, was enjoying spending time with daughter Shoshi, 4, and some mates and their daughters while their wives were "down the road having a wine", he said, with a laugh.
Michael Wallace, of Wanniassa, was with his daughter Hannah, three.
"When I do a ponytail, it doesn't last the day and falls out and Hannah always goes to her mum to get her hair done every day so, you know, I want to do it to," he said.
Aaron Chalker, of Googong, said he came to the workshop "to learn how to do my little girl's hair, because I'm not very good at it".
Advertisement
He got, perhaps, the highest praise possible from daughter Sophie, 8, for his first ponytail ever: "Not as good as mummy, but still very good".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.