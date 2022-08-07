The rugby league community have reacted with shock at Ricky Stuart's "weak-gutted dog" outburst about Penrith's Jaeman Salmon, as the debate begins over whether the Raiders coach should be suspended.
In the immediate aftermath of Stuart's jaw-dropping post-match press conference in reaction to Salmon's low blow on Tom Starling, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary defended his five-eighth's character and did not want to further comment on the matter.
Salmon was also sought for comment at Canberra Stadium before the Panthers left the ground, but the team denied the request on the night.
A statement on the Panthers website on Sunday formally addressed the controversy as reports claim the club are exploring their options to purse legal action over Stuart's spray.
"With respect to the comments made post-game Saturday night, the club is monitoring the situation," the statement read. "Salmon's wellbeing is the club's priority, and Panthers is ensuring he is supported at this time."
On Sunday morning Panthers half Sean O'Sullivan said the club were rallying around Salmon.
"We spoke to Jaeman after the game," O'Sullivan told Nine. "I think he was a little bit rattled by it but we all know the type of person Jaeman is and we love him on and off the field.
"Everyone in the organisation will be supporting him because he is a good person. I'm sure he won't be too worried about what someone externally says."
While most of the Panthers stayed silent on the incident, Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny took to Instagram after the match and posted a screenshot of Stuart's comments in The Canberra Times, adding crying face emojis and "Baby Crying" audio.
The morning after Canberra's 26-6 loss to Penrith, a "truly sorry" Stuart backed down, explaining that he "was was speaking as a father and not as a football coach", referencing a "history" between Salmon and his family as the source of his "emotions" getting the better of him.
Salmon meanwhile copped a grade one contrary conduct charge for the groin-kick on Starling which sparked Stuart's reaction, and will likely escape with a $1,000 fine for the incident.
The story does not end there though.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo confirmed that the integrity unit would also be investigating the matter and both Stuart and Salmon would be consulted.
Rugby league pundits have suggested that Stuart - who has a history of being fined for past comments in the press - could face a suspension for the personal attack on Salmon.
"It shouldn't get to that point [of suspension]," former NRL star James Graham said on Triple M Radio. "It's okay to make mistakes. We all do it.
"When you're dealing with your family and your family and work place collide, you can get more upset than usual.
"I don't know what the story is, but family comes first. It's understandable how the emotions got the better of him, but it's great to see he's had an evening to reflect on it and come out and apologised.
"You can't wipe him out for the remainder of the season."
Queensland and Broncos legend Gorden Tallis added that he could relate to the emotional response Stuart had.
"I've been in this situation. I've played in a game and there was a sign held up about my mother and I lost it," Tallis said.
"I actually went over to those guys, and at the end of the game I asked the media, 'What would you do?' I lost control of what I was doing and focusing on that sign. I think Ricky had that [family issue] in mind.
"It was strange for Ricky."
Eighth immortal Andrew Johns said the matter will need to be dealt with delicately by the NRL, if they do step in and take action.
"You can see how sensitive an issue it is regarding family and what's happened years ago. You can see it's something that hasn't been forgotten," Johns said on Nine.
"I was a bit in shock," NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler added. "I don't know what the history is, but it will be interesting to see what happens with the NRL and Ricky."
Similarly, veteran rugby league commentator Phil Gould was stunned at Stuart's response.
"I've never heard a coach say anything like that at a press conference," he said.
Fox Sports commentator and former NRL player Corey Parker ripped into Stuart, calling his actions "disgraceful".
"The optics don't look great do they coming from Ricky Stuart, who is in a position of power and being a coach," Parker said.
"To publicly humiliate a player regardless of the situation on the field...
"The words that he has used in regards to Salmon are completely out of line."
Some mystery still remains about the exact "history" between Stuart's family and Salmon, but it's believed relate to a heated confrontation when Salmon was a junior rugby league teammate of Stuart's son in Sydney, back when he was the Cronulla Sharks coach.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
