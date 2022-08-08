Ngunnawal man arrested for breach of bail facing additional charges

A Ngunnawal man will face court on Monday relating to offences police will allege he committed while on bail.
The 30-year-old was arrested for breach of bail on Saturday, after police were notified that the man was in breach of bail that had been granted on July 27.
Patrol police recognised the man at about 1.20pm in Lyneham and placed him under arrest.
While the man was in custody, officers investigating thefts of property including wallets and bank cards from a Reid apartment complex garage on July 22, and the use of the stolen cards in fraudulent transactions in Braddon businesses, attended the ACT Watch House and charged him with additional offences.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday for breaching his bail.
The man will also answer to four counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen property and two counts of joint commission of obtaining property by deception.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
