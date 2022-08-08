The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ngunnawal man arrested for breach of bail facing additional charges

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ngunnawal man will face court on Monday relating to offences police will allege he committed while on bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.