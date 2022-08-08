The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Government warned not to pause on monkeypox threat

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The monkeypox vaccine rollout has begun for some at-risk groups. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia's international relations dominated headlines today as a leading infectious diseases expert warned against dismissing the threat posed by monkeypox.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.