A compilation of near misses filmed from inside the light rail demonstrates the nerve-wracking job of steering through Canberra city.
One unaware pedestrian almost steps out in front of the tram as it speeds past, while another sprints off the tracks just in time on Northbourne Avenue.
The video, released as part of Rail Safety Week, warns road users to stand back from the tracks and stay alert around the light rail.
Scooter users can be seen racing just metres in front of the driver to cross the tracks, while a car driver pulls up metres in front of the moving tram.
The warning video has been released just weeks after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a tram near Ipima Street.
The man was taken to the Canberra Hospital with head trauma, following the shocking incident on Northbourne.
More than 10 million passengers have used Canberra's light rail since April 2019.
Minister for Transport Chris Steel urged passengers to stay alert and limit their distractions when using the service.
Mr Steel said it was important commuters took responsibility for their own safety, which meant switching off headphones and staying alert.
Commuters have also been asked to ensure they're continuing to wear masks on public transport, as the ACT battles to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Two light rail vehicles will get a makeover as part of the safety week, with school students designing wraps for the vehicles.
Canberrans can vote for their favourite design, created by Teagan Wood and Ricky Bray from Dickson College, as well as Lachlan Gibb and Emma Morris from Gungahlin College, by scanning the QR codes on the posters.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
