The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Long waits for Long COVID as COVIDSafe app drains $21m

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians with Long COVID face long waiting lists for care. Picture: File

Well into the third year since a little-known virus emerged and changed everyday lives across the world, COVID-19 continues to add pressure to our health system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.