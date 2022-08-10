Two "lucky" men have escaped serious injury after their seaplane crashed into a lake on the NSW South Coast.
A light seaplane crashed into Coila Lake in Tuross Head and flipped upside down in the water at about 1pm on Wednesday. The pair were winched by helicopter and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
NSW Ambulance acting inspector Matthew Pietrucha has said the two men involved were "lucky to escape serious injury".
NSW Ambulance sent four crews to the scene and treated the two men for "minor cuts and abrasions" before they were both taken to Moruya Hospital in a stable condition.
"Plane crashes generally result in traumatic injuries," Mr Pietrucha said.
"Paramedics worked with the Westpac rescue team to recover the two men from the water.
"On this occasion, both patients were lucky to escape serious injury."
A NSW Police spokesperson said the male pilot and passenger, both in their 50s, escaped the wreckage and sat on the plane while it was sinking.
Rod Phillips, deputy captain at Moruya Fire and Rescue, said the plane appeared to have flipped over during landing practice.
A spokesperson from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed the bureau was aware of the crash and was "gathering further information to inform a decision on an investigation".
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
