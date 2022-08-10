The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Two people taken to Moruya Hospital after sea plane 'flips over' on South Coast

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A seaplane has crashed on the NSW South Coast. Picture: Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Two "lucky" men have escaped serious injury after their seaplane crashed into a lake on the NSW South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.