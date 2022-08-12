Canberra Brave alternate captain Casey Kubara has credited his team's commitment for their successful AIHL season.
Currently sitting on top of the table, the side will play their final home game of the season on Saturday night against the Sydney Ice Dogs.
The Brave secured a seven-goal win when the two teams last played and Kubara said there is plenty of confidence within the squad. They are determined, however, to avoid any complacency.
"We are feeling confident," Kubara said. "We've come up against them a couple of times now so we know what to expect, and we know what we need to do to be successful.
"We've had enough time and preparation to hammer in a few details that we wanted to kind of hash out.
"We know what they have to offer, and we know how to beat them. We just need to show up on the day and get the job done."
Following Saturday's clash, the Brave will travel to Brisbane for their final game of the regular season before heading to Melbourne for the playoffs.
Kubara is excited to play in front of the Brave faithful and Canberra community one last time this year and he's focused on securing a crucial victory.
"We love playing at home," Kubara said. "It means a lot to have such a great fan base and to have such an impact in the community.
"We hope to get a good turnout and put on a good show for the fans, and hope that everybody comes in, is loud and has a good time."
