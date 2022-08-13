The Canberra Times
An ACT man in his 20s dies with COVID as 322 new cases recorded

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated August 13 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:45am
A man in his 20s has died with COVID in the ACT, taking the number of lives lost in Canberra since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 110.

