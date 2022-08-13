A man in his 20s has died with COVID in the ACT, taking the number of lives lost in Canberra since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 110.
ACT Health offered its sincere condolences to his family and friends.
On the latest figures, there were 2749 active cases on Friday, with 141 in hospital. Of those in hospital, three were in intensive care, including two on a ventilator.
Of the 322 new cases, 173 were detected by the PCR test and 149 by the rapid test.
It continues a trend of falling case numbers, suggesting the winter peak has passed.
There was an average of 500 cases this week compared to around 600 or 700 a week ago.
Friday marked 12 months since the ACT went into a snap lockdown when the first case was discovered in more than a year.
On August 12, 2021, Canberrans learnt they would enter a seven-day lockdown after a young man tested positive for coronavirus.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
