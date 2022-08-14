The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

Informer: Gunman fires shots in Canberra Airport terminal

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:00am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People wait outside of Canberra Airport after a man fired a gun inside the terminal. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A man is in custody after apparently firing several shots in Canberra airport's terminal this afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.