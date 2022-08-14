A man is in custody after apparently firing several shots in Canberra airport's terminal this afternoon.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before fleeing to safety. The terminal was locked-down while planes were prevented from offloading passengers. Impacted glass windows could be seen from the outside amid a large AFP presence.
ACT Policing say no one was injured and a firearm was been recovered.
"CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," a police spokesman said in a statement.
"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained."
Witnesses have described chaos and panic, as people fled leaving things behind. One described being initially almost in disbelief, saying "This is Canberra, things like this don't happen. ... It's insane".
Pregnant women have had some more reassurance they can safely receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, ending up with side effects less frequently than people who aren't pregnant.
The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, looked at more than 180,000 women who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine and more than 94,000 who received a second dose.
Researchers from the British Columbia Children's Hospital Research Institute were surprised by the findings as they were not expecting to see a lower rate of health events among pregnant women when compared to those among people who weren't pregnant.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen says a new emissions reduction objective for the country's national energy measure will make a "material difference" to how the market operates.
The objective was added following a meeting of Mr Bowen with state and territory counterparts on Friday.
It's the first time in 15 years the national energy objectives have been updated, which will now prompt energy bodies, such as the market operator, to consider reducing emissions.
And while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is keeping the Liberals away from the government's upcoming jobs summit, the Greens will be there.
Greens leader Adam Bandt will attend the two-day summit, set to take place in September, alongside the party's employment spokeswoman Barbara Pocock, after receiving an invitation from the government.
The summit will bring together about 100 people from unions, businesses, civil society and government.
Mr Bandt said he would use his appearance to urge for a repeal of stage three tax cuts and for governments to invest in social services instead.
