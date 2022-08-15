Governor-General David Hurley has confirmed he swore Scott Morrison into multiple portfolios without an official ceremony.
The revelation came just an hour after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is seeking legal advice on reports Mr Morrison had himself secretly sworn-in to a host of ministerial roles, accusing his predecessor of running a "shadow government".
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Governor-General Hurley has confirmed Mr Morrison was indeed made minister of multiple portfolios via an "administrative instrument on the advice of the Prime Minister".
But they insisted all appointments were made "consistently with section 64 of the Constitution".
"The Governor-General, following normal process and acting on the advice of the government of the day, appointed former prime minister Morrison to administer portfolios other than the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet," they told The Canberra Times.
"It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility.
"These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony - the Governor-General signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister.
"Questions around appointments of this nature are a matter for the government of the day and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
"Similarly, the decision whether to publicise appointments to administer additional portfolios is a matter for the government of the day."
Mr Albanese on Monday accused Mr Morrison of having "contempt" for Australian democracy by running roughshod over cabinet, saying his "tin-pot" system would be mocked if it occurred in a non-democracy.
Mr Morrison was reportedly sworn-in to a host of portfolios - including health, finance, and resources - in secret during the last term of government.
Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has appeared to confirm the swearing-ins, which his successor David Littleproud has described as "pretty ordinary".
Documents obtained by The Australian showed Mr Morrison was sworn-in to control the entire Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources by Governor-General David Hurley in April last year.
It followed a new book focusing on Mr Morrison's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Plagued, claiming the then-prime minister also had himself secretly sworn-in as co-health and finance minister.
Mr Albanese confirmed he will receive a "full briefing" from the Solicitor General on Monday afternoon, saying new reports were "dripping out like a tap".
He demanded current Coalition frontbenchers, including leader Peter Dutton, come clean on what they knew at the time, describing the secrecy as "cynical" and "weird".
"This is extraordinary and unprecedented," he said.
Advertisement
"Let's be very clear: Australians knew during the election campaign that I was running a shadow ministry.
"What they didn't know was that Scott Morrison was running a shadow government. A shadow government that was operating in the shadows."
Mr Albanese said the alleged swearing-ins had undermined cabinet government, but insisted he would not "preempt" legal advice over whether there should be a probe into the matter.
"In Australia, we have a Westminster system of government that produces accountability. This is the sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country," he said.
"This is a shambles, and it needs clearing up. The Australian people deserve better than this contempt for democratic processes and for our Westminster system of government, which is what we have seen trashed by the Morrison Government."
Advertisement
Mr Morrison reportedly used the position to scuttle the controversial Pep11 gas drilling project off the NSW Coast, as Liberals faced a wipeout in blue-ribbon inner-city seats, where climate-focused teal independents were launching a strong challenge.
The gas project was supported by then-resources minister Keith Pitt. Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce told news.com.au Mr Pitt was "shocked" by Mr Morrison's intervention.
The former prime minister has not commented publicly, and did not respond to requests to do so from The Canberra Times.
READ MORE:
Nationals leader David Littleproud, a frontbencher during Mr Morrison's premiership, insisted he was not aware the former prime minister had taken the extraordinary step.
Advertisement
Mr Littleproud said the prime minister should sack ministers whose work they did not approve of, rather than overriding them.
But he said he was not aware of whether there was constitutional backing for the alleged swearing-in.
"That's pretty ordinary, as far as I'm concerned. If you have a cabinet government, you trust your cabinet," he told ABC's RN on Monday.
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the reports revealed an "absolute dysfunction" paralysing the former government.
"How could it be that a prime minister of Australia could have done something like this in the first instance, and then not told anyone about it, including his cabinet colleagues?" he told the ABC.
"What an awful indictment on Mr Morrison."
Advertisement
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.