The Informer: Fallout continues for Scott Morrison

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 18 2022 - 7:00am
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The fallout from revelations that Scott Morrison appointed himself to five secret portfolios during the pandemic continue. Nationals leader David Littleproud has backed claims the move breached the Coalition agreement.

