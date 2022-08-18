The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Fuel standards considered as part of plan to increase electric vehicle uptake

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 18 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government wants to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in Australia. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Fuel emissions standards have been put firmly on the government's agenda as it tries to accelerate the sluggish uptake of electric cars in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.