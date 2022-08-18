The Canberra Times
2022 ACT budget faces many challenges

By The Canberra Times
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT Treasurer Andrew Barr. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

While the independent review of the ACT budget by Pegasus Economics was right to question the long term sustainability of the territory's current income and expenditure settings, its report is unlikely to have told Treasurer Andrew Barr anything he didn't already know.

