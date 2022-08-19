The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL: Mark McVeigh wins over GWS Giants' Tom Green in bid to retain head coach role

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giants head coach Mark McVeigh. Picture: Getty Images

The GWS Giants still don't know who their full-time head coach will be next season, but Canberra product Tom Green believes caretaker Mark McVeigh has done everything in his power to prove he belongs there long-term.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.