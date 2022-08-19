KiteFest returns to Googong this Father's Day after three-year hiatus

Let's go fly a kite. Finally.
Community event KiteFest is returning to Googong to celebrate Father's Day after a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
Families are welcome to bring kites and picnic blankets, and enjoy a day outdoors celebrating fathers and kites alike.
The fun day is on Father's Day, Sunday, September 4, at Rockley Oval in Googong from 11am to 2pm.
All shapes and sizes of kites are expected, from kites the size of buses to smaller kites for little children.
The Meat Wizard, Cinnaglaze and Googong Hogs will be selling a range of food, while a local DJ will be providing "inflight entertainment".
Googong will also be opening its skate park for families who prefer to ride their way on a skateboard, scooter or bicycle.
Rockley Oval is at 15 Rockley Parade, Googong.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
