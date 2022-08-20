Fremantle Dockers staked their claim for the AFL top four with a 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) victory over GWS, ending what has been a miserable season for the Giants.
GWS blew a game-high 31-point lead in their seventh-straight defeat at Manuka Oval, with the game decided in a see-sawing and tense final quarter.
Saturday afternoon was interim coach Mark McVeigh's last opportunity to prove to the Giants he belonged in the role long-term, and despite the squad improving in recent weeks, the men in black and gold couldn't end the year on a winning note.
The Dockers welcomed back Nat Fyfe though they were without injured Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue in Canberra.
GWS were able to keep Fyfe quiet with only eight disposals on the day, but his teammates Will Brodie (one goal, 30 disposals), Caleb Serong (one goal, 32 disposals) and David Mundy (one goal, 30 disposals) picked up the slack in standout performances. In his 200th game Michael Walters starred with a three-goal effort.
Ex-Docker Jesse Hogan got the Giants off to a perfect start in the capital with two goals inside the first six minutes with Fremantle a little sloppy early.
Goals to Lachie Whitfield and Callan Ward put the Giants ahead with Fremantle's only two goals of the opening term coming from free kicks inside 50, via Nathan O'Driscoll and Walters.
A Harry Himmelberg hanger on the wing toward the end of the first quarter highlighted the Giants' intent to upset the undermanned Dockers.
GWS were dominant early in the midfield, alert for opportunities and eager to move the ball forward, while also being patient and content kicking it around and slowing down play when needed. Fremantle meanwhile struggled to transition from defence with GWS suffocating them with tackle pressure.
In the second quarter GWS could smell blood in the water and it's that sustained pressure that led to ACT product Tom Green, Jake Riccardi and Tim Taranto pouncing on half-chances inside 50 while the Dockers defence was still napping.
After a slow start to the second term, the Dockers finally sparked their attack and got back into the contest, parking inside the GWS half.
Walters was one of the few Dockers asking questions of the GWS defence, and a strong one-on-one tackle won him a free kick to easily slot his second. The Giants defence was stoic, but they were stung by a dubious high tackle call on Brodie, and O'Driscoll finished the half strong for Fremantle, scoring his side's first goal from open play.
Fremantle continued that momentum after the break, with Andrew Brayshaw kicking the visitors' fourth-straight goal of the game, as Serong continued to cause havoc at the back for GWS.
Quicker tempo in transition and a more attentive Dockers midfield helped them swing the game in their favour. Helped by a 50-metre free, Alex Pearce brought Fremantle onto level terms, 47 points apiece, with just his fourth career goal.
Hogan nailed a 50-metre free to score the Giants' first goal to take the lead back before Riccardi unluckily had a goal overturned after a goal review deemed his snap was touched. A free conceded right before the third quarter siren allowed Mundy to snatch Fremantle a one-point lead going into the final term.
It was a nail-biting last quarter with the home side determined to snatch victory from the finals-bound Dockers. Brayshaw extended Fremantle's lead to seven before a Hopper double got GWS' noses in front. Giants defender Sam Taylor was immense at the back but he couldn't stop the one-way traffic for the Dockers.
Justin Longmuir's Dockers now charge into the post-season for the first time in eight years, while the Giants sweat on off-season decisions to be made by star players Taranto and Hopper, who could be on the way out of the club.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
