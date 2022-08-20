The Canberra Times
AFL: GWS Giants downed by Fremantle Dockers in season finale in Canberra

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 20 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:30am
The Giants' Stephen Coniglio. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Fremantle Dockers staked their claim for the AFL top four with a 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) victory over GWS, ending what has been a miserable season for the Giants.

