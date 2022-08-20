James Bennett is a step closer to family bragging rights after leading the Belconnen Magpies to an 11-point win, booking their spot in the AFL Canberra men's first grade grand final.
The 35-year-old is resigned to not catching father David or brother Lexie's games record, but is chasing the elusive third premiership that escaped them both.
There will still be one final hurdle standing in his side's way next weekend, that being the Queanbeyan Tigers.
But for now it's all celebrations, after the Magpies secured their grand final ticket with a 11.12 (78) to 10.7 (67) win over Ainslie Tricolours on Saturday.
Ainslie's Hayden Armstrong kicked the first two goals at Kippax Oval, before returning teammate Jack Powell extended the visitors' lead to 20 points.
Belconnen were kept scoreless until 22 minutes into the contest, the opening quarter ending 3.3 (21) to 1.0 (6) in the Tricolours' favour.
It was a very different story in the second term, the Magpies kicking the first three. But Ainslie held its nerve and a five-point lead heading into the sheds.
Ainslie captain Matthew Teasdale said they needed to capitalise on the wind in the third, and their free-kicks during the game.
But he could not fault his side's effort.
"I think as far as AFL Canberra goes, that'd be one of the hardest games I've played," he said.
"So I'm really just proud of all the boys' efforts, we just would have loved to win.
"The biggest positive is next week we've got three teams in grand finals - 18s, second grade and our women's first grade. So obviously it was really disappointing for us, but next week will still be a really exciting day for the club, and we'll be there supporting all those teams."
The third quarter proved crucial, nine goals shared between the two teams. The Magpies kicked five to clinch a 9.6 (60) to 8.6 (54) heading into the final quarter.
The Tricolours ran into the final quarter with a clear vision to reclaim their lead. Lachlan Carter executed it in the first two minutes to level, before Jason Tutt kicked Ainslie's next to lead by six.
But then it was all about Belconnen, as they hammered home two of their own and another six behinds to run away winners by 11-points.
Bennett may have a selection headache on his hands against the Tigers, with injured players a chance to return.
"We brought in five guys today. Those players really stood up in big moments for us, and we take so much confidence into next week because of it," he said.
"This year we've been really good at staying in the game when momentum changes, and really trying to get it back, and that happened a lot.
"Our second half-hour commitment to the contest was fantastic. We had so many guys contributing and that really helped us."
The Magpies will meet Queanbeyan Tigers in the grand final next weekend.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
