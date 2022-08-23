Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra are just so Instagrammable

The Australian National Botanic Gardens might not have topped the list, but it has been recognised as one of the world's "most Instagrammable botanic gardens".
The gardens, at the base of Canberra's Black Mountain, came in 52nd in the world, with 11,028 Instagram hashtags, but fourth overall in Australia.
It was behind gardens in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide but ahead of others in Hobart and Port Augusta, with only six gardens in Australia making the global list.
Gardens by the Bay in Singapore was the world's most Instagrammed botanical gardens, with more than 1.2 million hashtags.
Next were the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, with more than 800,000 hashtags.
Commercial property group Savoy Stewart decided to compile Instagram data for 70 popular botanical gardens, to find out which were most popular on social media.
