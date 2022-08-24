A magistrate has hit a former Canberra bikie gang associate with nearly $5000 in fines, saying she hopes the "whack" hurts and reminds him to stop "putting stuff up your nose".
Ryan Lee Marshall, who was once associated with the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for 15 offences.
The Isabella Plains man had previously pleaded guilty to each of the charges, all but one of which were drugs or weapons offences. The other was possessing proceeds of crime.
The court heard he had committed the offences between May 2021 and March this year.
He was initially caught with cocaine in Civic after being involved in a public "altercation".
Then, last December, Taskforce Nemesis detectives raided the 26-year-old's home as part of an investigation into the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the ACT.
Marshall, subsequently described in an ACT Policing media release as a suspected former member of the Rebels, was found to be in possession of more cocaine, drug paraphernalia, steroids, a Taser, two knuckledusters and $2890 in tainted cash.
These items were seized, as were mobile phones magistrate Louise Taylor described as containing evidence that Marshall was involved in the sale and supply of cocaine.
Ms Taylor said while on bail after this, Marshall was "caught on camera" snorting what appeared to be cocaine off a phone.
Police searched the 26-year-old and found he was carrying a knife in public.
Marshall's lawyer, Pierre Johannessen, told the court on Wednesday that the 26-year-old had gone from representing the ACT in basketball to making "terrible, harmful decisions" that included "essentially hanging around with bikie gangs".
"He chose wrong," Mr Johannessen said. "He turned to drugs."
But Mr Johannessen said Marshall had, in recent times, cut ties with bikies after deciding to "eff that life".
The 26-year-old had since found full-time work, Mr Johannessen said, and engaged with addiction support services in a bid to ensure he did not "fall back down again".
"Just like the Japanese proverb, your honour, he got back up," the lawyer told Ms Taylor.
Prosecutor Lewis Etheredge told the court each of Marshall's offences were of low objective seriousness, noting the drugs were found in low quantities and the weapons located in December were in the 26-year-old's home rather than "out on the streets".
Mr Etheredge said a pre-sentence report did cast doubt on Marshall's prospects for rehabilitation, noting he had denied intending to sell or supply any of the drugs he possessed despite pleading guilty to a charge that required him to have that intent.
Ms Taylor ultimately sentenced Marshall to a series of good behaviour orders.
The longest, spanning two years, includes a supervision condition and a requirement that the 26-year-old perform 80 hours of community service.
The magistrate also imposed $4750 in fines.
"That's a whack. It could hurt. It should hurt," Ms Taylor told Marshall.
"I hope it reminds you to stay away from putting stuff up your nose."
She also told Marshall the penalties should serve as a reminder that it could be humiliating "to sit here and answer for your conduct".
"You want to turn your life around? Here's your chance," Ms Taylor said.
She further warned Marshall he could be "as sure as the sun will go down this afternoon" that he would be locked up if he continued to use drugs and commit crimes.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
