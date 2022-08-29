The pace of service is steady, and one dish arrives after another, with no two arriving at the same time, including our duck breast with beetroot, rhubarb, lentils ($36). This is cooked perfectly and again, the rustic nature of the food comes through with the slightly sweet rhubarb and beetroot leaves which sit on the plate as if they had just been dropped there by the sparrows from above. Lamb cabbage rolls with garlic yoghurt, bell pepper dressing ($32) land next, and this is the sort of dish that one might find at Pomegranate in Kingston. The chef clearly knows how to cost a plate as this one is high margin, but equally good value, which along with what I expect would be the cheaper than South Yarra rent and well-trained staff, suggests the longevity of this venue's business model.