The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Explainer

Canberra pill testing: What the lab found in Canberra's drugs and why it's important to know

By Malcolm McLeod, David Caldicott
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technician Cassidy Whitefield demonstrates the process at the new CanTest Health and Drug Checking Service. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's first government pill-testing service, CanTEST Health and Drug Checking, opened in Canberra in July for a six-month pilot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.