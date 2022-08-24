Canberra's pill-testing facility checked 58 samples in its first month, here's what it found

In its first month of operating, Canberra's fixed-site pill testing service tested 58 samples, and led to 18 samples being discarded.
The CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service on Moore Street tests pills and other drugs for harmful substances.
Advertisement
The service is confidential and people do not need proof of identity to access it.
The facility tested samples of Ketamine, MDMA, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and 6-APB in the first month of its six-month pilot program.
Between July 21 and August 12, staff provided 70 health and alcohol and other drug brief interventions to people who attended, resulting in 18 samples being discarded.
Purity levels of three samples of cocaine tested were below 27 per cent, with one sample found to contain no cocaine and instead dimethyl sulfone.
Samples of ketamine ranged from 36 to 79 per cent purity, and one sample contained fluorexetamine.
Very little is known about the effects or risks associated with fluorexetamine, and the clinic encouraged ketamine users in the ACT to have their drugs checked at CanTEST.
READ MORE:
The service is run by Directions Health Services with help from Pill Testing Australia and the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy.
Six samples of heroin returned purity levels between 31 and 63 per cent, but no fentanyls were identified in any samples tested.
The Civic facility is only open on Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and Fridays from 6pm to 9pm.
It is located at City Community Health Centre, 1 Moore Street, Canberra City.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.