The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Direction Health Services to run fixed-site pill testing service on Thursdays and Fridays in Moore Street, Canberra City

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Australian-first static pill testing site in Canberra's city centre will open later this week with a six-month pilot program to operate at the Moore Street site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.