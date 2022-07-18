The Canberra Times
Former member of the Legislative Assembly Helen Cross dies

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:30am
Helen Cross in 2008, when she was campaigning as an independent for the ACT Legislative Assembly. Picture: Holly Treadaway

The former member of the Legislative Assembly, Helen Cross, who crossed the floor to support the decriminalisation of abortion in the ACT two decades ago and led the charge on an indoor smoking ban, has died.





Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

