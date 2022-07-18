The former member of the Legislative Assembly, Helen Cross, who crossed the floor to support the decriminalisation of abortion in the ACT two decades ago and led the charge on an indoor smoking ban, has died.
Former colleague Bill Stefaniak announced Mrs Cross' death on Monday. She was buried at Gungahlin in the Greek orthodox section in a private ceremony last week.
"[Mrs Cross] was thus reunited with her beloved husband David Cross who sadly died in May last year," Mr Stefaniak said in a statement.
"A family member placed on top of her coffin a box full of love letters and valentine cards David had written to her over the 35 or so years of their relationship.
"Theirs was a true love story."
Mrs Cross was elected to the Legislative Assembly as a member of the Canberra Liberals in November 2001, a member for the electorate of Molonglo. She had been the president of the Phillip Business Association and had worked in the Australian embassy in Beijing.
Mr Stefaniak, a former Liberal Assembly member, paid tribute to Mrs Cross, who became an independent after being pushed out of the Liberal party.
"Helen was a larger than life character, who, it is true to say, some people found difficult at times. However, she was singularly focussed on helping her community and pursued many good causes," he wrote.
Mr Stefaniak pointed to Mrs Cross' anti-smoking legislation, passed in 2003 with support of the Liberals, Greens and Democrats against the Labor government, which had "made Canberra a much healthier place and contributed significantly to a decrease in people smoking".
Mrs Cross stood for re-election to the Legislative Assembly in 2004 but did not regain her seat. She ran again as an independent in Molonglo in 2008 and as independent for the northern seat of Yerrabi at the 2020 election.
Mrs Cross is survived by her brother and his children.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
