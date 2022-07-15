The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lower speed limits for Canberra streets must be backed by evidence: NRMA

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reducing more streets to 40km/h would need to be backed by evidence, the NRMA has said. Picture: Gary Schafer

Any move to lower or change speed limits in the ACT should follow a comprehensive consultation process and be evidence based, the NRMA has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.