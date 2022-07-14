The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Central coordination office for government water policy will improve outcomes

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water Minister Shane Rattenbury. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A new Office for Water will be tasked with managing all of the ACT's water policy areas, which the territory government hopes will enhance its handling of water issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.