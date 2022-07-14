A new Office for Water will be tasked with managing all of the ACT's water policy areas, which the territory government hopes will enhance its handling of water issues.
The office, set to cost $4.2 million to establish over the next two years, will be funded in the upcoming ACT budget, in an effort to streamline water policy coordination, which has until now been handled in different parts of the territory bureaucracy.
The budget will also include $722,000 over two years for the Environmental Protection Agency, to enhance its compliance monitoring and regulatory oversight work.
The government also said it was working with Icon Water to replace the non-potable water pipeline in Uriarra Village, which it said would increase the firefighting water supply and provide better water security for the settlement.
New flood inundation models will also be completed for higher risk areas of the Molonglo and Queanbeyan Rivers, which the government said would improve the city's preparedness for responding to floods.
Water Minister Shane Rattenbury said the water office would improve strategic planning, waterway and catchment management and water sensitive urban design outcomes in Canberra.
"How we manage water and waterways has a major impact on our community and we want to make sure we get it right," Mr Rattenbury said in a statement.
"The Office for Water will help to deliver a holistic, coordinated and community-focused approach to water issues. This will be increasingly important as we respond to climate change, urban development and population growth into the future."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government was committed to improving the territory's waterways and lakes as the city cemented itself as a climate action leader.
"Our lakes and waterways in the ACT have always served a fundamental role in the function of our city, as well as the health and wellbeing of our community," Mr Barr said.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said she was proud the budget would fulfil an ACT Greens election promise to provide a more holistic approach to water programs and policy.
"The ACT government has also committed to a review of the Environment Protection Authority, so this budget will assist us in developing a three-year action plan as well as putting more boots on the ground," Ms Vassarotti said.
"The action plan will reform environmental protections in the ACT to deliver an enhanced and modernised framework."
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
