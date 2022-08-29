One thing I will say is that we are still only looking at the issues from a top-down perspective. Of course, I understand that government is a top-down structure, and it's expected that they would see muggles, er, I mean, citizens in terms of economic value. However, while "barriers to employment" are being seen as an "issue to be discussed and dealt with" to "boost participation," we are furthering the idea that individuals are only useful to society if they are paid to work.