New Australian Signals Directorate coin has a secret code on it - can you crack it?

Updated August 31 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 9:00pm
Australian Signals Directorate director-general Rachel Noble and Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon celebrate the release of the 75th anniversary coin. Picture supplied

A 50 cent coin cloaked in layers of secret code has been released to mark the 75th anniversary of the Australian Signals Directorate, responsible for signals intelligence, cyber warfare and cyber security.

