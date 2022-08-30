The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT faces fresh calls to ban spit hoods after police reveal device used to restrain 16-year-old girl

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 30 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan, who was questioned about the use of spit hoods at a budget estimates hearing on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT should ban the use of spit hoods, which carry a high risk of suffocation and have been linked to known deaths in custody, a group campaigning to end the high rate of incarceration of First Nations people has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.