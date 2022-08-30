Devastating new figures on sexual violence reveal over half of women in their 20s have experienced sexual violence - and recovery can only happen with proper support networks.
Researchers found 51 per cent of women in their 20s, over one-third (34 per cent) of women in their 40s and over one-quarter (26 per cent) of women aged 68 to 73 had experienced sexual violence over the course of their lifetimes, according to data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Women now in their 20s and 40s, who had first experienced sexual violence during childhood, were twice as likely to report experiencing sexual violence as adults.
Advertisement
"The prevalence rates horrified me," the report's senior researcher, Professor Deb Loxton of the University of Newcastle, said.
ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates welcomed the study and said the existing evidence base, including ABS data indicating only 13 per cent of survivors report, likely underestimates the prevalence of sexual assault.
"This report highlights the reality that frontline victim services engage with every day - that sexual violence has overwhelmingly negative long-term impacts on women's financial security, physical and mental health," she said.
"But we cannot expect survivors to come forward if we cannot guarantee that someone will be there to listen when they do. In the ACT in 2020, less than one in five reports of sexual violence made to police resulted in a charge."
She applauds young women standing up to say enough is enough.
"Young survivors are coming forward in record numbers to report abuse perpetrated against them, and to call for systemic change. As Grace Tame has said so clearly - prevention is where the hope is," Yates said.
READ MORE:
Avan Daruwalla, 22, women's officer at ANU, says women her age are more confident in speaking out about sexual violence.
"But the more significant factor is that more women understand what constitutes sexual violence," she said.
Daruwalla says media attention around issues such as coercion and recent changes to ACT legislation around stealthing have helped women understand the many forms sexual violence can take.
"There has been a big cultural shift around what young women will accept and what they don't accept in a culture of patriarchy and that was not afforded to older generations. We are now standing up to all those things," she said.
Loxton said survivors of sexual assault who received ongoing social support and access to adequate health services did far better than those who did not have those available and she says we can all take part in helping survivors: "Be an understanding non-judgemental person who can provide support."
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has welcomed the report, published by ANROWS, and has committed to releasing the next National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children by October. She says the Plan will be important to reducing the prevalence of sexual violence against women.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.