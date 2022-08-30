Researchers found 51 per cent of women in their 20s, over one-third (34 per cent) of women in their 40s and over one-quarter (26 per cent) of women aged 68 to 73 had experienced sexual violence over the course of their lifetimes, according to data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Women now in their 20s and 40s, who had first experienced sexual violence during childhood, were twice as likely to report experiencing sexual violence as adults.